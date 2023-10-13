Israel-Hamas War

Stanford instructor suspended over ‘identity-based targeting' of students

By Kris Sanchez

Tensions over the Israel-Hamas war have boiled over at Stanford University, where one instructor was suspended for what the university calls "identity-based targeting" of students.

According to the university, the instructor asked Israeli and Jewish students to identify themselves and had those students go to a corner of the classroom, saying this is how Palestinians are treated.

According to students who spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle, the lecturer told about 18 students that it was lesson was about colonialism, blaming the war on the people who want to retain Israel as a Jewish homeland.

Stanford did not release the name of the instructor, but it did issue a statement that reads, in part, "Academic freedom does not permit the identity-based targeting of students. The instructor in this course is not currently teaching while the university works to ascertain the facts of the situation."

