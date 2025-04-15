Stanford Medicine unveils new ‘life flight' helicopter

A powerful new piece of equipment for Stanford Medicine could save lives from Oregon to Reno to Santa Barbara and beyond.

The hospital is unveiling its new life flight helicopter. The Airbus H145 D3 has more safety features than older helicopters and state-of-the-art technology like “enhanced terrain avoidance.”

It will also carry specialized Stanford equipment that other programs don't have and provide a smoother ride for patients.

The new helicopter is the first update for Stanford’s “life flight” program in 18 years.