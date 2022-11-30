Stanford

Stanford President Accused of Creating and Publishing Erroneous Study

The concern is that Marc Tessier-Lavigne may have helped to create and publish papers knowing they contained errors

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The president of Stanford has his reputation under the microscope because of scientific research papers he co-authored years ago.

It's a story involving detectives, ethics, and concerns about inaccuracy.

"The problem is that there are concerns about the images in these papers, and the figures in these papers,” said Dr. Elisabeth Bik, science integrity consultant. 

She was called in to investigate papers appearing in The EMBO Journal.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The concern, first reported in the Stanford Daily, is that University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne may have helped to create and publish papers knowing they contained errors.

"His name is an author on these papers, and in some cases he's the corresponding author, so he's the ultimate responsible person for that paper,” said Bik. 

NBC Bay Area reached out to Stanford about the investigation and received a statement reading in part, "The university will assess the allegations presented. In the case of the papers in question that list President Tessier-Lavigne as an author, the process will be overseen by the board of trustees."

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Man Who Hijacked Muni Bus Faces Several Felonies

algae bloom 2 hours ago

August Algal Bloom Causes Concern for Future of Bay Area's Sturgeon

An investigation ethicists say should be independent.

"Making sure that every T is crossed and every I is dotted and that there are no manipulated images,” said Don Heider, chief executive of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. 

The EMBO Journal is also reviewing the study.

"When it comes to academic research, especially the kind of research he does, science is built on this kind of research, and science that could affect human beings,” said Heider

Tessier-Lavigne is well-known in the biotech field, having worked at Genentech, before teaching, then leading Stanford.

This article tagged under:

Stanford
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us