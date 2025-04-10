A dozen protesters who broke into a Stanford building and barricaded themselves inside the university president's office last summer are charged with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Thursday.

The group of Stanford students and alumni was protesting the university's response to pro-Palestinian protesters' demands over the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"Dissent is American. Vandalism is criminal," Rosen said. "There is a bright line between making a point and committing a crime. These defendants crossed the line into criminality when they broke into those offices, barricaded themselves inside, and started a calculated plan of destruction."

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office estimates the damage on campus is worth about $250,000.

At least 13 people were arrested, and a public safety officer was injured after a group of Stanford students and alumni barricaded themselves inside the office of the university's president early Wednesday morning, according to university and law enforcement officials. Ginger Conejero Saab reports.

Rosen emphasized all involved are American citizens and the cases have nothing to do with the Trump administration's deportation efforts of immigrant students who protest. The announcement also comes after Stanford conducted its own hearing on the students.

The university said the students were given a two-quarter suspension, which will be followed by probation, delayed degree conferrals and community service.

Rosen did not comment on the university's punishment, but said his office will likely recommend a work program rather than jail time.

The demonstrators, whose ages range from 19 to 32, will be arraigned later this month at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, according to the DA's office.

The maximum penalty the judge could levy is three years and eight months in prison.

"I don't think this is a prison case," Rosen said. "What I would like to see happen here is I would like these individuals to plead guilty, accept responsibility for what they did, make restitution to Stanford for the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage they caused."