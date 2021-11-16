coronavirus

Stanford Reports 26 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Students Last Week

University dashboard indicates an outbreak of six in the same row house

By NBC Bay Area staff

TLMD-stanford-university
TELEMUNDO 48

Stanford University on Tuesday reported it had 26 positive COVID-19 tests among the student population during the week of Nov. 8, including six in one row house, according to the university's online dashboard.

All of the students with positive tests have been isolated, and others at risk of exposure have been quarantined, the university said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the same week, the Stanford employee dashboard shows eight new positive tests among university faculty and staff, but the overview indicates a total of 15 positive tests when adding those outside of the university's testing system.

As of Monday, Stanford over the last 63 weeks has administered more than 469,000 student COVID-19 tests, and 394 have come back positive, the university said. In that same time frame, more than 272,000 tests have been conducted for faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholars, with 299 positive results.

Local

infrastructure bill 6 hours ago

What Biden's Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill Means for the Bay Area

vaccine for kids 7 hours ago

14 Children Given Incorrect Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

Even with the jump in positive tests, Stanford's seven-day positivity rate of 0.18% is far below Santa Clara County's (1.3%) and California's (2.0%), the university said.

Stanford says since it started including the vaccination question into its health check system in May, at least 95% of all users have indicated they are vaccinated.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusStanfordStanford Universitypositive tests
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us