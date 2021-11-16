Stanford Reports 26 Positive COVID-19 Tests Among Students Last Week

Stanford University on Tuesday reported it had 26 positive COVID-19 tests among the student population during the week of Nov. 8, including six in one row house, according to the university's online dashboard.

All of the students with positive tests have been isolated, and others at risk of exposure have been quarantined, the university said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the same week, the Stanford employee dashboard shows eight new positive tests among university faculty and staff, but the overview indicates a total of 15 positive tests when adding those outside of the university's testing system.

As of Monday, Stanford over the last 63 weeks has administered more than 469,000 student COVID-19 tests, and 394 have come back positive, the university said. In that same time frame, more than 272,000 tests have been conducted for faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholars, with 299 positive results.

Even with the jump in positive tests, Stanford's seven-day positivity rate of 0.18% is far below Santa Clara County's (1.3%) and California's (2.0%), the university said.

Stanford says since it started including the vaccination question into its health check system in May, at least 95% of all users have indicated they are vaccinated.