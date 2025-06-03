Stanford student struck, killed while riding bike on campus

A Stanford University student died on Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike on campus, the university said in a message to the school community.

Sophomore Aradshar Chaddar was riding an electric bike near Palm Drive and Arboretum Road when he was hit, according to the university.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, the university said.

Chaddar was born in Maryland and arrived at Stanford in the fall of 2023 from Pakistan, according to the university.

"While at Stanford, Aradshar explored a variety of academic and professional interests, including but not limited to membership in Alpha Kappa Psi and the Pre-Law Society," the university said in its message. "Aradshar was the current President of the Stanford Democrats and contributed to The Stanford Daily in his freshman year. His family has been notified and we will be doing everything possible to support them in the days and weeks ahead."