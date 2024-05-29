Stanford study reveals staying up late impacts mental health

A new Stanford Medicine study reveals that staying up late could impact a person's mental health.
Researchers looked at the sleeping habits of nearly 75,000 people.
The study found people who stay up late have higher rates of mental and behavioral disorders.
Stanford researchers said they are still trying to figure out why sleep impacts mental health. But they suggest that everyone should go to sleep before 1 a.m.
