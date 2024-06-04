Stanford University

Does it take you over an hour to get to work? Stanford study looks at ‘super commuters'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new study out of Stanford took a look at what they call “super commuters.” 

Those that are willing to accept a long drive to work -- 75 miles or more -- for fewer days in the office. 

And there’s plenty in the Bay Area. Some say they’re struggling.

“It's kind of hard, too, you know, because you're kind of falling asleep, and there's been a lot of accidents,” said one commuter.

And others who are adapting.

New research from Stanford shows a rise in "super commuters.” People who travel 75 miles or more -- one way -- to get to the office. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Stanford University Professor Nicholas Bloom for a closer look at the latest numbers.

"When I'm waiting I do exercises,” Ted Lee said. “In the car I have dumbells, 15 pounds so I can exercise in traffic, I wait patiently."

Stanford says the rise in long commutes comes from people working from home, further from the office, at least a few days a week.

Meaning they face long commutes, typically, just two-to-three days a week.

So overall, there's more time at home, as well as on the road.

"We see in the data that parents are spending more time with kids if they're on a hybrid schedule,” Nick Bloom, Stanford University professor, said. “So some of that time saved up they're actually spending with their own kids."

