Stanford supports Harvard University's challenge to Trump administration's demands

Stanford University along with Princeton is uniting with Harvard as it stands up to a list of demands from the Trump administration.

In a statement Tuesday, Stanford University’s president and provost said “universities need to address legitimate criticisms with humility and openness, saying

“The way to bring about constructive change is not by destroying the nation’s capacity for scientific research, or through the government taking command of a private institution.”

They go on to say that Harvard’s objections to the letter it received are rooted in the American tradition of liberty, a tradition essential to our country’s universities, and worth defending.

The Trump administration is demanding Harvard immediate shutter all diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives, including in hiring and admissions.

Harvard’s refusal resulted in the department of education freezing more than $2 billion worth of federal funding of the school’s first amendment rights.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

After Harvard’s president announced it wouldn’t accept Trump administration demands, the Education Dept.’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism’s froze billions in funding. Now, the leaders of other private universities including Stanford and are standing with Harvard. Raj Mathai speaks with John Pelissero with Santa Clara University on this.