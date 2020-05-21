Law Enforcement Braces for Memorial Day Weekend Crowds, Traffic

Memorial Day Weekend is here and while some people may be thinking of hitting the road, state and local police agencies will be, too.

Every Memorial Day Weekend the California Highway Patrol launches a maximum enforcement effort, with more officers on freeways and state roads. Local police departments will also mobilize.

Through the coronavirus shelter at home orders, freeway traffic has been sparse. Speeders have been taking advantage of the light traffic, and the CHP has launched special patrols of Highway 1.

“We do have extra officers that are coming in, basically making sure that riders are riding safely that they’re obeying the law,” said CHP officer Pablo Rios.

Officers will also be looking out for seatbelts and people driving under the influence.

Rios said that if people are traveling outside of their area, it’s a good idea to check on local rules.

“If you plan to travel outside of the county or through other states, if necessary, you may want to contact other agencies, maybe from another county or another state to see if you’re still within the law,” Rios said.

In Santa Cruz County beaches are still closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in Lake Tahoe, Airbnb owners and hotels are not allowed to rent to visitors yet.

Code enforcement officers are actively checking in with property owners to see if they’re following the rules.

“[They are] only renting out to essential employees and making sure that the essential employees provide proof,” said Sonya Wheeler, South Lake Tahoe Code Enforcement Officer.

Lodging to all leisure travelers in California is still prohibited under the ongoing shelter at home orders.

Memorial Day Weekend is also a time when illegal sideshows pop up.

The Oakland Police Department has been posting pictures of cars that are now impounded this week, and local agencies are putting the word out that they’re cracking down.