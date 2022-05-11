State Funds 3 Bay Area Projects to Create Housing for Homeless

Three projects in the Bay Area will receive a total of $52.1 million to create residences for homeless people.

The city of San Jose will receive $25.2 million in state funds to purchase the Arena Hotel and convert it into accommodations for people who don't have shelter. Two other projects in the region will receive a total of $37 million from the program.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced his city's grant in a news release Tuesday, following the governor's announcement earlier in the day of $150 million in awards from the state's Homekey program.

The project in San Jose will convert a 90-unit hotel to interim and ultimately permanent housing for homeless individuals and couples. The site is located within a half mile of transit, full-scale grocery store, pharmacy, and a health facility.

"In 2016, San Jose pioneered a new approach to housing our unhoused neighbors by buying and converting hotels and motels into dignified living accommodations for our most vulnerable residents," Liccardo said in the statement. "That model successfully moved thousands of San Joseans off the street. Governor Newsom's commitment to invest in motel conversions statewide through Homekey gives us an opportunity to scale this solution."

Two other projects in the Bay Area will also receive funding from this latest round.

The Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin will receive $24.9 million to acquire and convert an existing motel into 69 units of permanent supportive housing. The development includes a community space, central laundry, elevators, and multiple offices for the supportive service providers.

The city of Vallejo will receive $12.1 million in Homekey funding for a 48-unit new construction permanent supportive housing project, which has an aim to help participants with goal setting, life skills, financial literacy, budgeting, needs assessments and linkages to benefits and community resources.