State Senate Candidates Cortese, Ravel to Discuss Equality in Virtual Forum

California state Senate candidates Dave Cortese and Ann Ravel will participate in a virtual candidate forum Wednesday night for a discussion centered on issues of equality.

The forum, moderated by NBC Bay Area morning anchor Marcus Washington and business and tech reporter Scott Budman, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Interested viewers may register for the forum here.

The candidates are vying for the District 15 seat on the California Senate.

Cortese has served on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and San Jose City Council for the past 18 years. Ravel has served as the top attorney for Santa Clara County for 11 years as well as on state and federal watchdog agencies under Gov. Jerry Brown and President Barack Obama, respectively.

The forum is hosted by African American Community Service Agency, Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Silicon Valley and Latinos United for a New America.