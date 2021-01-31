States Revive Push to Crack Down on Protests After Capitol Riot

Critics say the effort stems from the pushback to last summer's Black Lives Matter demonstrations

US President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside the Capitol building, January 6, 2021.
Probal Rashid | LightRocket | Getty Images

In the weeks since the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, at least 13 states have taken up legislation to crack down on protests. The push, critics say, is a revival of broader anti-protest efforts that emerged amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that rocked the country in the summer, NBC News reports.

Lawmakers in Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington filed bills that critics claim are using the violence at the Capitol to target social justice protests more broadly. Many of the bills are similar or identical to ones introduced in those states last year.

"These legislations came about as a result to push us over the summer," said Emmanuel Cannady, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter South Bend, Indiana. "There's a cloaking that's happening right now."

Local

Vacaville 3 hours ago

2 Women Found Dead Inside Vacaville Apartment After Barricaded Suspect Arrested

Oakland International Airport 31 mins ago

Bomb Scare Shuts Down Terminal at Oakland Airport Sunday Afternoon

Since 2016, 15 states have enacted legislation to limit protests, according to the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, which tracks related state and federal legislation. A total of 17 states have pending legislation aimed at regulating demonstrations.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us