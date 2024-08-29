Steph and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. hosts charity golf tournament to help Oakland students

Steph Curry is back in the Bay Area after his gold medal performance in Paris.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was not on the basketball court on Wednesday, but instead with his wife Ayesha Curry on the links for a charity golf tournament with a goal of raising money to battle illiteracy.

There was plenty of star power at the 5th Annual Workday Charity Classic benefitting Steph and Ayesha Curry's Eat.Learn.Play. foundation, including Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and soccer icon Brandi Chastain.

"This event gets better and better every year," said Chris Helfrich, Eat.Learn.Play. CEO. "This event has grown as the foundation has grown to the point where now it's a star-studded event."

The foundation has a goal of adding to the more than $11 million already raised to support Oakland youth by providing support and opportunities to more than 10,000 elementary school students who are behind in reading.

"It means everything," Ayesha Curry said. "We're parents ourselves. We have four little ones. No parent should have to feel like they can't help their child with something as simple as reading. So for us to be able to combine all these amazing community partners and be able to help get these kids reading and excited about reading, I think it's the best."

Workday is covering the operating costs of the tournament so 100% of the donations go to community programs in Oakland and the Bay Area to help kids.

"We've tried to set up a model that where the dollars that come in have maximum impact in the community in our adopted home of Oakland," Steph Curry said. "People see it. People are responding to it. And it means a lot that they trust us to be out here and do it."

Along with providing books and tutoring, the Eat.Laern.Play. foundation also refurbishes playgrounds throughout the Oakland Unified School District.

This year's golf tournament hopes to raise more than $2 million.