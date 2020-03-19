Steph, Ayesha Curry Start Fundraiser to Fight Hunger Amid Coronavirus

Steph and Ayesha Curry continue to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Their latest contribution is launching a fundraiser on Facebook for Feeding America.

The goal for the fundraiser is set at $200,000, with all of the proceeds going to Feeding America "and their support of people in need."

"Join us to help ensure no family or child goes hungry during this COVID-19 crisis," the Curry's wrote on the Facebook Fundraiser page. "With schools closing and unemployment rising due to this national emergency, the need for accessible food is growing exponentially across the country. It takes a village and it's up to us as a nation to come together and help those in need."

In addition to Feeding America, the Curry family donated 1 million meals to the Oakland Unified School District to help feed students who rely on school's two meals a day. With school no longer in session, this presents a tough time for some of those students.

They want to make sure each child has access to the food they need.

Steph also joined 400 American CEOs in signing a letter challenging all business executives to alter how some of them work to encourage working from home practices.

As of Monday, he was the only athlete on the list of those signing the letter.

You can donate to Feeding America and learn more about the Curry's wishes to help their hometown in Oakland, here.