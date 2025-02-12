Steph Curry discusses NBA All-Star Game, Bay Area fans and Jimmy Butler

The Bay Area will be in the international spotlight this weekend with the National Basketball Association All-Star Game set to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

While many officials are gearing up for the event and festivities across the region, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry will be one of the locals entrenched in hosting and showcasing what the Bay Area has to offer. And oh, he'll also be playing in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

"The All-Star weekend is a big-time celebration of basketball, not just here in this stage, but internationally," Curry said in a interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai. "The fanfare of the NBA and our kind of global reach, and to be able to put the Bay Area on stage is a big deal."

Bay Area sports fans will also get a chance to show the world how they represent their local teams.

"My favorite thing coming up in the league playing in front of the crowd in the Bay is just you walk in and you didn't know what our record was. We always had the loudest fan base. We always had the greatest energy and the greatest home court advantage," Curry said of Bay Area fans. "And thankfully the winning has come on the back end to elevate that -- so just a very unique culture here. And that support and that passion for Bay Area sports is loud."

Curry also discusses his family and new teammate Jimmy Butler during his interview with Mathai. Watch the full interview in the video above.