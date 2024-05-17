San Francisco

Steph Curry buys San Francisco building for $8.5 million

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry just closed on an office building in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco for $8.5 million.

The building, which is within walking distance to the Chase Center, will reportedly become the new headquarters for Curry's company "Thirty Ink."

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman takes a closer look at how Curry's purchase brings more attention to an already hot area. Watch his report in the video above.

