Steph Curry's Gentleman's Cut Bourbon hits store shelves

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has taken his skills to the bourbon market.

Curry in March revealed he was launching his own bourbon brand. On Wednesday, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his Gentleman's Cut Bourbon is finally hitting the shelves.

Let’s gooooooo! Just the beginning 🥃 Hitting shelves now in the US and worldwide! Like Gentleman. pic.twitter.com/fK3L1GM1LC — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 16, 2023

Curry partnered with the owner of Napa's Amuse Bouche Winery to make the bourbon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's produced in Kentucky, aged in barrels for five to seven years, and is going for $80 a bottle.