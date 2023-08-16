Steph Curry

Steph Curry's Gentleman's Cut Bourbon hits store shelves

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has taken his skills to the bourbon market.

Curry in March revealed he was launching his own bourbon brand. On Wednesday, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his Gentleman's Cut Bourbon is finally hitting the shelves.

Curry partnered with the owner of Napa's Amuse Bouche Winery to make the bourbon.

It's produced in Kentucky, aged in barrels for five to seven years, and is going for $80 a bottle.

