San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival unveils 2025 lineup

The lineup for this year's Stern Grove Festival, San Francisco’s free summer concert series, dropped Tuesday.

Performers include Diana Ross, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley and Stephen Marley, Orville Peck, Phantogram, Girl Talk, The Pointer Sisters, Sleater-Kinney, and more.

The festival kicks off June 15 and continues through Aug. 17.

"We’re doing everything we can to preserve this incredible San Francisco tradition," Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler said in a statement. "In a world where most concerts are very costly, this is one of the last remaining places where music is free, accessible, and truly for everyone. It’s remained this way for 88 years and the only way we can do it is from the support of our amazing community. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Stern Grove—you’re the reason this tradition lives on! We’re so excited to bring these incredible acts to you this summer and can’t wait to see you this summer among the trees."

Visit sterngrove.org to learn more.