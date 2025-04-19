Family and supporters gathered at an Oakland courthouse on Friday to mark five years since 33-year-old Steven Taylor was shot and killed by San Leandro police inside a Walmart.

After an appeal to have the Attorney General's Office handle the case involving the officer involved, the court delayed any decision on moving forward until July.

"Five years is a long time to wait for justice," said Addie Kitchen, Taylor's grandmother. "However it turns out, we just want justice and to wait for five years is utterly ridiculous."

Taylor had a baseball bat in his hands when officer Jason Fletcher fired his gun.

Family members, who said Taylor suffered from mental illness, are pushing for the trial to stay in Alameda County.

"The murder happened in Alameda County and for me Alameda County is where that trial should be held," Kitchen said.

After repeated delays, including a change in district attorneys, Kitchen is concerned the family will not get the justice they are seeking.

"I'm always concerned," she said. "I was concerned before they recused Pamela Price, so I'm still concerned."

The Alameda County District Attorney charged a San Leandro Police Officer Wednesday for the shooting and killing of Steven Taylor in April. This, after the call for police reform gets louder every day. Janelle Wang spoke to Cephus “Uncle Bobby” X. Johnson, whose nephew Oscar Grant was shot and killed by a BART police officer in 2009 for his reaction to the latest news.

Taylor graduated from San Leandro High School 20 years ago.

Former classmates on Friday said his death has left a void they cannot fill. Current students who never met Taylor have also spent five years calling for justice. The students said they will not stop until Fletcher is found guilty.

"Steve Taylor represents all of them and it could one of them," San Leandro High School teacher Erica Viray Santos said. "We don't want to see that happen again in our community and so many of the students come into my classes ready to carry on the work."

Fletcher's attorney did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Friday.

A police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced Wednesday. Christie Smith reports.