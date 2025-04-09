Stock market surges after Trump puts pause on most tariffs

The stock market soared Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced he was putting a pause on tariffs for most countries.

Last week, Trump implemented hefty tariffs on all U.S. trade partners, prompting the market to go into a panic. But the market surged Wednesday after Trump revealed his plan to pause tariffs for over 75 countries. The pause will last 90 days.

The Trump administration said it would not release the list of the 75 countries exempt from taxes for the moment.

Meanwhile, China faces a 125% tariff.

