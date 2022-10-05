Possible Serial Killer Case: Stockton Police Release Footage of Person of Interest

Police in Stockton have released more footage of the person of interest wanted in a string of shooting deaths in the city as well as one in Oakland.

The video of the person of interest can be seen in the video player above or on the Stockton police Facebook page.

The police held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the case. Authorities have also increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $125,000 as of Tuesday.

Officials provide an update on a series of homicides, including one in Oakland, linked to a possible serial killer in Stockton.

The man on the video is suspected of at least one of the shootings that have killed seven people, six in Stockton and one in Oakland, in a seemingly random killing spree from April 10 through Sept. 27. Police said they believe all the shootings are related.

According to Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, detectives have conducted followup investigations into the April 16 shooting death that occurred at Park and Union streets. A surviving victim of that crime described the suspect as a man of an unknown race, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and wearing a dark colored hoodie with the hood pulled up and dark colored pants. The suspect was also wearing an all black COVID-style face mask.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about these crimes to call the tip line at (209) 937-8167. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.