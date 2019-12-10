Stolen Dogs in East Bay Being Returned; Police Search For 1 Still Missing

Two dozen dogs that endured a scary ride at the hands of a van thief will soon be reunited with their owners, and police are still searching for at least one other dog believed to have been sold by the suspect.

Some of the stolen dogs are being cared for at an Oakland animal shelter after surviving a terrifying ordeal Monday. Police recovered the dogs aboard a transport van that was stolen from a Fremont hotel parking lot.

Now Animal Control is working to reunite the pups with their owners.

"My hope for the dogs is their safety and welfare," said Eric Zuercher of Oakland Animal Services. "If they’re owned that they get back to their rightful owner; if they are heading to rescue that they get there safely."

A rescue dog named Ava was on her way to her new family in Washington state. They’ve been worried sick and are eager to pick her up.

"She hasn’t had an easy life, and the whole idea for us was to give a dog who doesn’t have a perfect medical record just to have a healthy, happy life," Zuercher said.

A puppy named Fable, who had a family waiting for her in Oregon, was located Tuesday after a woman turned over the dog to police, saying Fable was a gift to her, and she wasn't aware the dog was stolen.

At least one other dog is still missing, believed sold to people on the street. Three-month-old Papo was supposed to have been delivered to his family in Washington state Tuesday. The family even has a Christmas stocking waiting for him.