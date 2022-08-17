Fremont

Stolen French Bulldog Puppy Found, Reunited With Owner: Fremont PD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Frankie, a stolen French bulldog puppy, after being found.
Fremont Police Department

A French bulldog puppy stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont earlier this month has been found and reunited with his owner, police said Wednesday.

Police said they located the puppy, named Frankie, Wednesday morning. Police did not elaborate on how Frankie was found.

"We are so thankful that Frankie is safe, and we are teary-eyed as we witness the reunion between Frankie and his owner," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Frankie was taken on Aug. 3 from the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive, according to police.

