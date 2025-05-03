Stolen San Francisco artwork returned with an apology

An artwork that was reportedly stolen from a San Francisco art bar was returned on Friday.

Madrone Art Bar in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood said that patrons wearing Warriors gear stole a watercolor sketch from their wall on Saturday. The sketch was on display as part of Sketchboard Collective’s 12 Year Art show, featuring local figure drawing sketches.

The art bar posted on social media, calling for the public to help locate the artwork.

On Friday, Madrone Art Bar’s owner, Michael “Spike" Krouse said that a man showed up at the bar, returning the missing artwork and apologizing profusely.

The man wrote a handwritten note to Krouse and the artist of the missing work, saying in part, "I want to apologize for the disrespect. I should have known right from wrong, and unfortunately, I acted with poor judgment."

The man also went on to take full responsibility for the missing painting, saying the other individuals who were with him that night were not involved.

The artwork is a figure drawing by San Francisco artist Tracie Timmer.

The Sketchboard Collective said this art piece will be reinstalled Saturday afternoon as part of the show at Madrone Art Bar. The show will remain up through the end of July.