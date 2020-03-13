Stores Running Out of Supplies as Shoppers Panic Buy

The rush to stock up on cleaning supplies and paper products is ramping up.

People are storming the stores and one Bay Area woman even said her car got broken into for her hand sanitizer.

The line at the Fairfield Costco stretched out the door Friday as police tried maintaining order.

“They were zooming through the parking lot, I almost got hit by a car,” said Phil Brown. “Fighting and yelling, arguing with the store employees about their policies about letting people in, it was panic.”

The coronavirus scare has sent people scrambling to stock up and cleaning supplies are flying off the shelf.

“It’s hard not to feel like you have to prepare,” Eileen Richards said. “I’m trying to be sensible.”

Hand sanitizer is nearly impossible to find now, an ACE Hardware store took some heat last week for selling travel-size hand sanitizer for $5.99. The store said they bought it for a high price themselves.

“When there is a high demand for products like hand sanitizers in today’s sensitive climate if we can find it and get it we’re going to do that,” a sales associate said.

Karis Coleman said someone broke into her car last week, rifling through her belongings but only taking phone chargers and three bottles of hand sanitizers and wipes.

“I just thought it was crazy,” she said. “We’re definitely in crazy times when that’s what they’re stealing out of your car.”