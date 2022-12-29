bay area storm

Bay Area Storm: Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches, Gusty Wind

An atmospheric river storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain Friday night through Saturday evening, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks

By Rob Mayeda and Kristofer Noceda

The series of storms rolling into the Bay Area continues with what is expected to be a stronger system.

An atmospheric river storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain Friday through Saturday, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued widespread flood watches across the region.

Here's a look at the timeline of this weekend's storm

View the graphics below to get a sense of how the atmospheric river will roll through the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday.

A look at how the storm will hit the Bay Area on Friday.
Projected look at how the storm rolls into the Bay Area on Saturday.
Here's how the storm is expected to pass through over the Bay Area on Saturday.

How long will the series of storms last?

The week’s first storm moved through the state late Monday through Tuesday, and the saturated soils did not get a chance to dry out before the rains returned. Wednesday served as a mostly dry day and break from the rain before the next wave of wet weather returned Thursday.

Higher rain rates per hour and gusty wind will increase by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Early Saturday should be the storm at peak intensity with localized flooding along creeks and streams. Roadway flooding is likely into midday Saturday.

We're expecting a break from the rain for New Year's Day on Sunday before more rain returns on Monday.

Here's a look at what the storm may look like Saturday morning.

bay area weather Dec 27

San Ramon Dec 27

How much rain will the Bay Area get from this next wave of storms?

Check out the graphics below on rain estimates for Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at projected rainfall totals on Friday.
Here's a look at projected rainfall totals on Saturday.

Widespread flood watches issued in Bay Area

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread flood watches in the Bay Area. Forecast shows high rain rates, with totals reaching several inches in the mountains. In addition, creeks and streams may see rapid rises.

Here's a look at a flood watch issued in the Bay Area.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

