Bay Area Storm: Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches, Gusty Wind

The series of storms rolling into the Bay Area continues with what is expected to be a stronger system.

An atmospheric river storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain Friday through Saturday, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued widespread flood watches across the region.

Here's a look at the timeline of this weekend's storm

View the graphics below to get a sense of how the atmospheric river will roll through the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area

How long will the series of storms last?

The week’s first storm moved through the state late Monday through Tuesday, and the saturated soils did not get a chance to dry out before the rains returned. Wednesday served as a mostly dry day and break from the rain before the next wave of wet weather returned Thursday.

Higher rain rates per hour and gusty wind will increase by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Early Saturday should be the storm at peak intensity with localized flooding along creeks and streams. Roadway flooding is likely into midday Saturday.

We're expecting a break from the rain for New Year's Day on Sunday before more rain returns on Monday.

NBC Bay Area

How much rain will the Bay Area get from this next wave of storms?

Check out the graphics below on rain estimates for Friday and Saturday.

NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area

Widespread flood watches issued in Bay Area

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread flood watches in the Bay Area. Forecast shows high rain rates, with totals reaching several inches in the mountains. In addition, creeks and streams may see rapid rises.

For more information visit NBC Bay Area's weather alerts page.

NBC Bay Area

Use interactive radar to track the storm