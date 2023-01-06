‘Never Seen Anything Quite Like This': Cleanup Underway in Storm-Ravaged Capitola

People in the storm-ravaged beach town of Capitola used a break in the rain Friday to evaluate damaged areas, clean up debris and make repairs.

In some parts of Capitola, cleanup and repairs are being made around the clock, but it has been eerily quiet along the esplanade, where some of the most iconic shops and restaurants are too dangerous to enter.

Stacy Branson, owner of the Sea Level clothes shop, said she feels lucky. She may have storm damage and no power, but she discovered she will get to reopen eventually.

"I was not allowed to come down to the village and check out my business," she said. "Trying to stay calm and hope for the best."

Businesses that have been red-tagged, meaning nobody can enter, and other shops with restricted entry will need to work with city planners and engineers to try to fit into Capitola’s action plan.

"Our plan right now moving forward is to clear up the debris and to make this area safe, to open the roads back up, and then to also allow access to the business owners so we can start looking towards recovery," Capitola police Capt. Sarah Ryan said.

A big project will be the Capitola Wharf, which was hit hard by the storm-driven waves and is now missing a sizable chuck.

"We’ve lived here for 35 years and we’ve never seen anything quite like this," Santa Cruz resident Deb Micholotti said. "We've been through many storms and floods, but it’s pretty amazing to see the wharf actually closed down. A good friend of us owns the business at the very end of the wharf and we know that he’s pretty devastated and it’s going to take a lot of time and money to get him up and running."