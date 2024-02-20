Storm damage closes Niles Canyon Road at least through Friday

A full closure of the segment of State Highway 84 known as Niles Canyon Road, in Alameda County, will remain in effect until at least Friday after a chunk of the roadway collapsed on Monday.

The road is closed between Old Canyon Road and Main Street, in the unincorporated community of Sunol.

Emergency repairs are needed on an eastbound portion of the road east of Palomares Road that collapsed into Alameda Creek when the ground underneath deteriorated during continued rainfall.

Caltrans said Tuesday that the road would be evaluated on Friday after another storm system moves through the region. One-way traffic controls could be set up at that time as emergency repairs are made.

Alternate routes are available by taking Interstate Highway 680 to Mission Boulevard or Interstate Highway 580 to State Highway 238.