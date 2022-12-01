Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco

The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday.

A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well.

The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded quickly. Hours later, a large limb cracked and fell from the tree next to it, blocking lanes once again.

No one was hurt, but the tree took down a light pole and overhead Muni lines with it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We know that ficus trees are more vulnerable to failure we saw that today. We think with this one it wasn’t wind that brought it down it was the saturation of the ground and a heavy canopy on it,” said Rachel Gordon with San Francisco Public Works.

Gordon said their regular crews were ready and moved quickly to remove the ficus tree.

“We are making it easier to take them out. We’re keeping a close eye as you will see here there other ficus trees in the area, that our urban foresters are going to see if they need to come down proactively. We don’t want to lose any trees in San Francisco but we also want to keep the public right of way safe,” she said.

Buses were rerouted, but by late Thursday afternoon the rain had stopped, but there were more tree troubles.

In the Richmond district, Lulu Yin, took out her cell phone. She’s with a volunteer-based organization and that gave her a real appreciation to the response she saw to localized street flooding.

“I shot the video because I want to say thank you to our neighbors for a great job and let people know people help people,” she said.

Overall, officials said public works crews dealt with six trees Thursday and about 15 flooded areas, mainly at intersections.