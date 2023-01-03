Bay Area Storm: Widespread Flooding, Outages, High Wind Expected

The series of storms slamming the Bay Area will feature what is being called a "brutal" system expected to bring widespread flooding, outages, heavy gusts and other storm-related problems across the region.

This next wave of rain from an atmospheric river begins Wednesday and will continue through Thursday. The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch due to the heavy storm. A dire forecast update from the National Weather Service earlier this week said the storm will be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and one which will likely result in the loss of human life.

Flood watches issued for entire Bay Area

Flood watches will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon for the entire Bay Area, with rain amounts expected to range from 2-4 inches in the valleys, 3-6 inches in the foothills and 8-10 inches in the coastal mountains.

Flood Watches have been posted across the Bay Area and much of NorCal Wednesday into Thursday with the next atmospheric river. pic.twitter.com/IU8wZxPaBo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2023

Widespread high wind warnings issued in Bay Area

A high wind warning will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

High Wind Warnings have been posted across the entire Bay Area and Central Coast from 4 am Weds through 10 am Thursday. https://t.co/qtuTeJpnS5 pic.twitter.com/btXXXxvvoH — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2023

What's the timeline of the Bay Area storm and how much rain will fall?

Wednesday through Thursday morning will be the worst of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds, with gusts of 35-55 mph in most areas and stronger gusts at higher elevations.

The latest forecast includes increased rain totals for several areas from a previous forecast issued Sunday:

San Rafael (4-6 inches, up from 3-4 inches);

San Jose (2-3 inches, up from 1.5-2 inches);

Livermore (2-3 inches, up from 1.5-2 inches)

Two areas on the coast south of San Francisco may see slightly less rain than first forecast. The revised forecast is for 2-3 inches of rain in Half Moon Bay -- down from 3-4 inches -- and for 3-4 inches in Santa Cruz instead of 4-6 inches in the previous forecast.

Major wind and rain impacts are EXPECTED tomorrow into Thursday. Prepare now for flooding, downed trees, and power outages. NEVER drive through flooded roadways! Remember turn around, don't drown. Stay safe everyone! #cawx pic.twitter.com/8agOIHccoJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2023

The NWS says to expect similar impacts to last weekend's storm that caused widespread flooding and damage. Soil will remain saturated to near saturated, meaning a higher risk of flooding and shallow mudslides.

The Bay Area can expect rapid rises in creeks and streams as well as "main stem" rivers that may approach or reach flood stage.

Strong winds with gusts of 35 to 55 mph, with stronger gusts in the mountains, could lead to downed trees and power lines.

The NWS update issued earlier this week includes five key points, with the first one noting a "threat to life likely during this storm." Mudslides are anticipated due to saturated soil, and rapidly rising creeks and streams will pose additional dangers.

A meteorologist shared the following observations in the forecast about the coming storm: "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while. The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously."

The forecast includes an updated threat matrix it classifies as "extreme risk" for conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday, including increased wind gusts, a flood watch that now includes the entire Bay Area and an added forecast Friday through Sunday after the big storm for roughly 1-2 inches of rain in most areas.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.