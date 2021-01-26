Storm Hinders Fight Against COVID-19 in San Francisco

The stormy weather is slowing the fight against the coronavirus in San Francisco.

COVID-19 testing centers have reduced hours and the mass vaccination center at City College has closed until Friday.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said it fears the expected high winds and heavy rain could put patients and staff at risk.

The lines at the City College vaccination center were long all morning on Tuesday as people anxiously waited to get vaccinated.

"I’m so happy my mom was able to get it," Jennifer Chow said. "Really, really happy moment for us."

Things have been running smoothly at the mass vaccination site, which opened just a few days ago. But the storm is forcing an unwanted pause.

"I had an appointment that was later, but then they rescheduled it. So, I was very happy to see that I could still come today," Pat Mier said. "When I saw that the rain was coming, I wanted to get this over with."

A testing site on Potrero Hill is also closed until Friday and the Embarcadero testing center reduced its hours, closing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Appointments are being rescheduled and officials said no vaccines will be lost.