Potholes From Bay Area Storms Cause Major Problems for Drivers

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of cars were damaged Monday morning on Highway 101 along the Peninsula.

The cause? Potholes.

Drivers across the Bay Area have had similar experiences tending to damaged vehicles during the parade of storms that battered the region for weeks.

Bart Ney of Caltrans said the agency has been working fix and repair potholes on Bay Area freeways.

"The focus is on getting roads open because that's the safest thing," Ney said.

Caltrans also said last January they counted about 300 potholes the entire month -- a number we've surpassed with the agency counting more than 400 potholes halfway through the month.

