Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Flood watch, closed roads

As the Bay Area deals with back-to-back storm systems, weather-related problems from rockslides to falling trees are popping up across the area.

Below is a running list of issues that we'll be updating throughout the storms.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Flood watch issued for North Bay Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for North Bay counties which will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and is set to end Monday at 10 p.m.

A rockslide and mud blocked all lanes of Highway 9 in Santa Clara County west of Saratoga, Caltrans said on social media. As of 3:32 p.m. Saturday, it has not given an estimated time of reopening.

A fallen, 50-foot tree was cleared from an Aptos road after blocking it for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.