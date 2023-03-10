San Francisco

Massive Tree Crashes Down on Cars, Blocks Lanes in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy rain and gusty winds from this latest storm triggered a dangerous situation in San Francisco's Panhandle Park.

A massive tree came down overnight, crushing four vehicles and blocking lanes on what is usually a busy street.

A park ranger on scene said no one was inside the cars when the tree came crashing down.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has a closer look at the storm problems and clean up in San Francisco.

