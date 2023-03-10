Massive Tree Crashes Down on Cars, Blocks Lanes in San Francisco

Heavy rain and gusty winds from this latest storm triggered a dangerous situation in San Francisco's Panhandle Park.
A massive tree came down overnight, crushing four vehicles and blocking lanes on what is usually a busy street.
A park ranger on scene said no one was inside the cars when the tree came crashing down.
NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has a closer look at the storm problems and clean up in San Francisco.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.