Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area

A series of storms continues to pound the Bay Area, triggering widespread flood watches this weekend.

Below is a list of the latest road closures, traffic advisories and transit issues we're aware of.

Landslide shuts down Hwy. 84 in Alameda County

Highway 84/Niles Canyon Road is shut down Friday following a landslide, according to the CHP. Get the latest here.

BART trains not running between Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations

A power issue on the tracks impacted service Friday on BART's yellow line in the East Bay. It was not immediately known if the issue was directly due to the wet weather.

Bay Area Storm: Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

Use Interactive Radar to Track the Bay Area Storm

