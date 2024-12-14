Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Road closures, flooding

Rain made its way to the Bay Area in the form of an atmospheric river, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds into Saturday, resulting in downed trees, road closures and other problems.

Below is a list of weather-related issues we'll be updating throughout the storm.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Flooded roads in Livermore

Livermore police posted on social media Saturday that due to substantial flooding, many undercrossings are impassable, including Murrieta and Stanley boulevards. They asked the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Highway 121 closed between Sonoma and Napa due to flooding

Highway 121 between Sonoma and Napa was closed in both directions Saturday due to flooding. It’s not known when it will reopen.

Flooded streets in San Francisco

Early Saturday morning, an NBC Bay Area crew found flooding all over San Francisco, including one at Fell and Stanyan streets at the panhandle of Golden Gate Park.

San Francisco Public Works crews were working to clear the roadway from the flooding.

Downed trees in San Francisco

A large tree came crashing down onto Mission and 13th streets in San Francisco early Saturday morning. Two lanes were blocked as crews work to clear the downed tree. There were also several reports of several trees down in Golden Gate Park, Police said that people need to be careful.

At 6 a.m., San Francisco fire responded to the Fulton Ave near 36th in Outer Richmond for reports of trees and multiple SFMTA power lines down.