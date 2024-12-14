Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Road closures, flooding

Rain made its way to the Bay Area in the form of an atmospheric river, bringing heavy downpours and strong winds into Saturday, resulting in downed trees, road closures and other problems.

Below is a list of weather-related issues we'll be updating throughout the storm.

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Stinson Beach intersection closed due to flooding

The Marin County Office of Emergency Management asked drivers to avoid Calle del Arroyo and Highway 1, which is Shoreline Highway in the area, because of flooding.

Both lanes of Calle del Arroyo were blocked because of the water, emergency managers said at 9:38 a.m. Saturday.

About two inches of rain fell in the Stinson Beach area of Marin County within the past 24 hours as a rainstorm moved through the area, according to data from precip.ai.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

There is a coastal flood advisory in effect from the National Weather Service through Monday afternoon.

Downed tree in Burlingame

Authorities said that Hillside Drive between Newton Drive and Adeline Drive were closed due to a downed tree in Burlingame.

Mill Valley road closure due to flooding

Mill Valley police posted on social media on Saturday that Miller Avenue between Camino Alto and Almonte Boulevard was closed to traffic due to flooding. They also reported that several vehicles were stranded. They are asking the public to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Belmont road closed due to flooding

Belmont police asked the public to avoid Shoreway Road on Saturday morning because of flooding caused by rain.

Shoreway Road is closed in both directions between 1301 Shoreway Road to Redwood Shores Parkway/Holly Street, police said in an advisory at about 8 a.m.

About an inch of rain fell in the area over the past 24 hours, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

Police said the Recology site at 225 Shoreway Road is inaccessible during the closure.

Flooded roads in Livermore

Livermore police posted on social media Saturday that due to substantial flooding, many undercrossings are impassable, including Murrieta and Stanley boulevards. They asked the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Highway 121 closed between Sonoma and Napa due to flooding

Highway 121 between Sonoma and Napa was closed in both directions Saturday due to flooding. It’s not known when it will reopen.

Flooded streets in San Francisco

Early Saturday morning, an NBC Bay Area crew found flooding all over San Francisco, including one at Fell and Stanyan streets at the panhandle of Golden Gate Park.

San Francisco Public Works crews were working to clear the roadway from the flooding.

Downed trees in San Francisco

A large tree came crashing down onto Mission and 13th streets in San Francisco early Saturday morning. Two lanes were blocked as crews work to clear the downed tree. There were also several reports of several trees down in Golden Gate Park, Police said that people need to be careful.

At 6 a.m., San Francisco fire responded to the Fulton Ave near 36th in Outer Richmond for reports of trees and multiple SFMTA power lines down.