Bay Area Storm: Timeline, Wind Advisory and Microclimate Forecast

The Bay Area is set to see another storm system this week.
Meteorologists expect this next round of rain to arrive Tuesday, with a bulk of the system remaining to the south. Rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms will accompany this week's system.
Wind advisory issued for most of the Bay Area
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
A wind advisory will be in effect Tuesday for much of the Bay Area. The forecast calls for gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.