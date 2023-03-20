Bay Area Storm: Timeline, Wind Advisory and Microclimate Forecast

The Bay Area is set to see another storm system this week.

Meteorologists expect this next round of rain to arrive Tuesday, with a bulk of the system remaining to the south. Rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms will accompany this week's system.

Good morning! Here's the latest on the weather system arriving tomorrow. Bulk of this system remains to our south but we're still looking for rain, gusty winds, and even a thunderstorm or two. #cawx pic.twitter.com/DxaesWZOe5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 20, 2023

Wind advisory issued for most of the Bay Area

A wind advisory will be in effect Tuesday for much of the Bay Area. The forecast calls for gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

The Wind Advisory has been extended into much of the Bay Area. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible where the Wind Advisory is in effect. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XA1x9Xb6Jn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 20, 2023

