bay area storm

Bay Area Storm: Timeline, Wind Advisory and Microclimate Forecast

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area is set to see another storm system this week.

Meteorologists expect this next round of rain to arrive Tuesday, with a bulk of the system remaining to the south. Rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms will accompany this week's system.

Wind advisory issued for most of the Bay Area

A wind advisory will be in effect Tuesday for much of the Bay Area. The forecast calls for gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

This article tagged under:

bay area stormMicroclimate Forecast
