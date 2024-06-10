Santa Cruz County

Stranded kite surfer rescued after spelling out ‘HELP' on Santa Cruz-area beach

By Brendan Weber

A stranded kite surfer is hoisted to safety in Santa Cruz County.
Cal Fire CZU

A stranded kite surfer who used rocks to spell out the word "HELP" on a Santa Cruz County beach was later rescued after being spotted by a helicopter, officials said Sunday.

The kite surfer was stuck on the sand of a cliffside beach south of Davenport Landing, Cal Fire CZU said in a post on social media.

A private helicopter spotted the kite surfer's "HELP" rock formation and called 911, according to Cal Fire.

A team of first responders worked together to hoist the kite surfer to safety.

The kite surfer did not need medical attention, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire didn't say how long the kite surfer had been stranded on the beach.

