Spike in Stray Dogs Due to Bay Area Storms?

Police recently had to shoot a stray dog after it continuously lunged at a man and his dog at San Jose's Berryessa Park.

The incident comes as officials field reports of stray dogs wandering parks and trails in the South Bay. But even if all the stray dogs could be rounded up, there is almost nowhere to put them with shelters in the region already bursting at the seams.

Erin Cizan with the San Jose Animal Care Center said residents looking to drop off stray dogs are being asked to hold them for 72 hours to allow more time for the shelter to free up space.

The torrential storms pounding the Bay Area also appears to be playing a factor in the rise of stray dogs.

"With all the rising waters, there's a lot of stray animals that people probably don't know are out there, are now coming out," San Jose Police Officer Shayna Nail said.

For now, the San Jose Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees and reunification fees to help free up space.

Meanwhile, police are warning joggers and walkers to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone who sees a stray dog acting violently should call 911.