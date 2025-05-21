Driver suspected of street racing crashes into 2 cars in Vacaville

A driver who was allegedly street racing crashed into two cars in Vacaville Monday night, sending one person to the hospital, before being arrested, according to police.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffside Drive and Peabody Road, police said.

Surveillance footage shared by police showed a Mustang and a Corvette barreling down the Cliffside Drive off-ramp from Interstate 80. The Mustang driver lost control while trying to make a turn at Peabody Road and slammed into the two vehicles, causing significant damage. One of the people in the cars that were hit was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police determined that the Mustang and Corvette drivers had been racing on Interstate 80 moments before the crash.

The Mustang driver, identified as a 22-year-old Vacaville man, was arrested and booked into jail on charges related to reckless driving and street racing, police said. His car was also impounded for 30 days.

Police said they were "still following up on information" on the Corvette driver.