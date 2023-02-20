San Jose Street Vendors on Edge Following Attacks

Many San Jose street vendors are on edge after two attacks have been reported in five days.

Both attacks on vendors were caught on camera with each incident going viral on social media. Officials said the two attacks are not connected.

Vendors who spoke to NBC Bay Area on Monday said they are concerned, but add they really do not have a choice but to keep working.

Police are still looking for the suspect in Thursday's incident, where a man attacked a hot dog vendor and left him unconscious after a concert at the SAP Center.

Carlos Rencoco told NBC Bay Area sister station Telemundo 48 that he regained consciousness after paramedics arrived. The attacker was allegedly upset because he made a big purchase and wanted a free hot dog as part of the deal.

Police said on Saturday vendor Carlos Sanchez was attacked by an auto parts store owner who ordered him to leave the property outside the business on Old Bayshore Highway.

Sanchez said the suspect struck his barbecue grill with a baseball bat and then struck him.

Police arrested 43-year-old Kenny Ho, who is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

"It's incredibly disturbing," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said of the attacks.

Mahan is pledging more protection for street vendors.

"We are going to do our best to step up patrol presence and keep a closer eye on this," Mahan said. "We want to keep our street vendors safe."

Mahan is encouraging vendors to email his office with any concerns at mayor@sanjoseca.gov.