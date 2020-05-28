coronavirus

Stricter Face Covering Rules to Go Into Effect in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Everyone in San Francisco will soon be required to wear face coverings “on most occasions” when they are outside their homes, officials announced Thursday.

According to officials, the health order, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, requires people to wear face coverings when they are away from their homes, including when they are doing the following:

  • Exercising and within 30 feet of someone
  • Walking past someone on the sidewalk
  • Working at, engaged in, or seeking services or goods from essential, outdoor and additional businesses, outdoor and other expanded activities, essential government functions, essential infrastructure work, most health care operations and when engaged in most transportation
  • Preparing food or other items for sale or distribution to people who are not members of their household 

The announcement comes on the same day Mayor London Breed unveiled a timeline for reopening various businesses, activities and services.

“As we begin to reopen, it is going to be more important than ever that people cover their faces when they are outside the home,” Breed said in a statement. “With more people moving about, we are tempting the virus to spread, and we need to do everything we can to stop that from happening. By covering your face, keeping six feet apart, and washing your hands, you will be helping us continue to make our way out of the crisis and onto the path of better times ahead.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Francisco
