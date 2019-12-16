Girl at Center of Amber Alert Found Safe, Father Taken Into Custody The 2-year-old girl and her father were last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025 A father who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in San Jose Sunday night before taking their 2-year-old daughter, prompting an Amber Alert, was taken into custody Monday morning, according to police. The girl was with him and said to be safe.Victor Magana, 24, was taken into custody in San Luis Obispo County thanks in part to the work of vigilant citizens, San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.Garcia said someone spotted Magana at a gas station, recognized him and the vehicle, and saw the girl in the vehicle. The 2-year-old girl and her father were last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025

A father who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in San Jose Sunday night before taking their 2-year-old daughter, prompting an Amber Alert, was taken into custody Monday morning, according to police. The girl was with him and said to be safe.

Victor Magana, 24, was taken into custody in San Luis Obispo County thanks in part to the work of vigilant citizens, San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Garcia said someone spotted Magana at a gas station, recognized him and the vehicle, and saw the girl in the vehicle.

"Apparently, some citizens blocked the suspect in and they detained him until the local enforcement arrived and took him into custody," Garcia said.

Police said Magana attacked and stabbed his girlfriend around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence along the 500 block of S. 11th Street in San Jose. Magana fled the scene with their daughter before police arrived, triggering an Amber Alert across several California counties.

Magana's girlfriend suffered at least one stab wound, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains listed in critical but stable condition.