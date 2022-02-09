bay area weather

Strong Overnight Winds Expected to Repeat Wednesday Night

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service reported Wednesday morning that the overnight hours in the Bay Area saw wind gusts around 40 mph, with isolated winds of up to 60 mph over the highest North Bay Mountains and dry relative humidity.

As offshore winds prevail, windy conditions are forecast to return once again Wednesday night at higher elevations in the North and East Bay.

Wind speeds topped 40 mph in the mountains outside of Healdsburg and in Geyserville in Sonoma county.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherEast BayNorth Bay
