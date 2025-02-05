Strong storm moves through San Francisco

The heavy rain and wind gusts were an issue in San Francisco on Tuesday. The weather caused trees to come down in several parts of the city, including one that landed on a person in the Visitation Valley neighborhood.

The person suffered minor injuries. San Francisco fire said crews arrived quickly and they said the person hit refused to be transported to a hospital.

Trees were reported down in several parts of the city. Another tree went down in the corner of Kearny and Pine streets near San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Meanwhile, People wrestled with their umbrellas got lashed by gusts as they made their way through the intersection in Chinatown.

"i just came from lunch in Beldon alley, and walking down, opening my umbrella, it like blew me down a couple of feet,” said San Francisco resident Terrence Jones.

In anticipating of the heavy winds, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection sent out an advisory to high rise building managers Monday, urging them to make sure windows were secured ahead of the storm.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.