San Francisco

Strong storm moves through San Francisco

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

The heavy rain and wind gusts were an issue in San Francisco on Tuesday. The weather caused trees to come down in several parts of the city, including one that landed on a person in the Visitation Valley neighborhood.

The person suffered minor injuries. San Francisco fire said crews arrived quickly and they said the person hit refused to be transported to a hospital.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Trees were reported down in several parts of the city. Another tree went down in the corner of Kearny and Pine streets near San Francisco’s Chinatown.

bay area weather Feb 4

Bay Area storm updates: Flooding, downed trees, road closures

bay area storm Feb 4

Bay Area storm triggers several severe thunderstorm, flood warnings

Meanwhile, People wrestled with their umbrellas got lashed by gusts as they made their way through the intersection in Chinatown.

"i just came from lunch in Beldon alley, and walking down, opening my umbrella, it like blew me down a couple of feet,” said San Francisco resident Terrence Jones.

In anticipating of the heavy winds, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection sent out an advisory to high rise building managers Monday, urging them to make sure windows were secured ahead of the storm.

Sergio Quintana has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoweatherbay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us