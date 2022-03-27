Strong Winds, Rain to Spread Through Bay Area Sunday Night Into Monday Morning

Cooler temperatures and rain will make their way into the Bay Area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain will soak the region Sunday through the overnight hours of early Monday morning, and will spread from the North Bay to Monterey Bay area.

Wind, rain, and even a possible thunderstorm ⛈. Here's an outlook from the Storm Prediction Center showing thunderstorm potential on Monday. #cawx #castorm pic.twitter.com/hZKfEVRnSy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, rain will turn to showers Monday afternoon and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms with hail possible in some areas.

Finally, we have a storm to talk about which should bring a one-two punch to Sunday’s weather along with much needed rain. Rob Mayeda has more.

The strongest winds will be on Sunday evening, when winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday for the East Bay hills and Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected. Residents are advised to secure objects that could be blown away and watch for downed tree limbs.

In addition, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Sunday night for the Colorado and Dolan burn scars in Monterey County "due to the possibility of higher rain rates."