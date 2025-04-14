Crews battle structure fire in Berkeley

Crews in Berkeley early Monday were battling a structure fire, according to authorities.

At about 3:20 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Addison Street in Berkeley on reports of a building on fire, officials said.

An unknown number of people reportedly were displaced and others from surrounding building were evacuated.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the 1900 block of Addison Street.

No other details were immediately available.