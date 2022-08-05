Fire Crews Respond to Structure Blaze Near Oakland Airport

Firefighting crews responded Friday morning to a structure fire near Oakland Airport.
Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, and news traffic cameras captured footage of the flames and smoke.
The one-alarm fire was burning at a red-tagged building near the intersection of Oakport and Edgewater, on the airport side of Interstate 880, Oakland fire officials confirmed.
The department responded to a late night fire at the same building a few months ago, one official said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.